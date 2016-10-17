Lacazette needs time, says Lyon boss Genesio

Lyon head coach Bruno Genesio says supporters should not expect too much from star striker Alexandre Lacazette against Juventus.

Lacazette came on as a second-half substitute for Lyon's 2-0 defeat at Nice on Friday having missed five weeks of action with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old is in contention to start against Juve at Parc OL in the Champions League on Tuesday, but Genesio warned it will take time before he and strike partner Nabil Fekir will be firing on all cylinders.

"We need to get the quality and confidence back into our play," Genesio said at his pre-match media conference as Lyon look to add to the three points they have picked up from two Group H games.

"This game won't be all about the Nabil Fekir-Alexandre Lacazette partnership.

"Alex is back from five weeks out and he's likely to lack match fitness.

"We have to be disciplined when we lose the ball against a team who are very strong defensively and also very good in possession. We have to defend well.

"The pleasure in top-level football comes from winning – that's the only enjoyable thing about it.

"We have a philosophy, we are working. What I'm interested in is making the team progress and win matches."

Midfielder Maxime Gonalons, meanwhile, hailed the positive influence of Lacazette and Fekir on the rest of the squad.

He said: "Lacazette and Fekir have not just had an impact on the pitch - what they can bring is only positive.

"We are going to play against a team which is the leader of its championship. This is an exceptional match to play, but we know we are capable of doing good things."