Lahm hails Bayern Munich's defensive performance

Philipp Lahm has voiced his satisfaction with Bayern Munich's defensive display in Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League victory over Olympiacos in Piraeus.

The Bundesliga champions kept a clean sheet for the third time in all competitions this campaign and Lahm was pleased to see his team-mates never lost focus in defence.

"We were organised very well defensively," Lahm was quoted as saying on the official Bayern website.

"We hardly gave our opponents any chances on the counterattack. That is very important against such a team.

"Even when you are in possession, you still have to think about your defensive duties as well. We did that very well on Wednesday."

Lahm was equally pleased with the partisan atmosphere in Piraeus and was quick to admit that Bayern's players had enjoyed the atmosphere.

"The atmosphere was amazing. It is great to play football under such circumstances. I believe it was clear to see that the team was enjoying it," he added.