Lahm international comeback impossible - Bierhoff

Philipp Lahm making a comeback to Germany duty would be "impossible", according to team manager Oliver Bierhoff.

Lahm, 32, announced his retirement from international football after captaining Germany to World Cup glory in 2014.

The versatile Bayern Munich stalwart made over 100 appearances in his 10-year international career, and Bierhoff does not expect the former skipper to return for Euro 2016.

"I talked to him some time ago, but not specifically on this topic," Bierhoff told Deutschen Presse-Agentur.

"However, those who know Philipp, who read his statements, who speak personally with him, know that this is impossible.

"We should all respect his decision."

Germany were drawn in Group C for Euro 2016, alongside Ukraine, Poland and Northern Ireland.