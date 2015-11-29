Lahm praises Bayern for adapting to injuries

Philipp Lahm has praised Bayern Munich's ability to cope with injuries following their 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery have sat out most of the season, with head coach Pep Guardiola forced to re-jig his line-up further after Douglas Costa's thigh injury.

Kingsley Coman, naturally a left-sided winger, was used in a more attacking role at the Allianz Arena and club captain Lahm was pleased with how the team restructured their play.

"We had a few problems before the match because many players were injured – particularly those who can open up space against a defensive team," the 32-year-old said.

"That’s why it wasn't easy today. But we came up with a very good solution. We stifled the counter-attacks well.

"In situations like this we have to create chances by passing the ball. That went quite well."

Bayern extended their lead at the summit of the Bundesliga to 11 points to second-placed Borussia Dortmund as Thomas Muller and Coman netted in the first half.

However, Thomas Tuchel's men can make up ground when they face Stuttgart at Westfalenstadion on Sunday.