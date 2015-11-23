Lahm sceptical Guardiola could have more success elsewhere

Philipp Lahm says he cannot imagine Pep Guardiola finding a coaching job where he could be more successful than he has been at Bayern Munich.

Bayern are once again dominating matters in the Bundesliga and sit 12 points clear at the top of the table having dropped just two points in their opening 13 games.

Guardiola's men were tested somewhat in Saturday's game at Schalke but emerged as 3-1 winners to widen the gap between themselves and Borussia Dortmund, who lost 3-1 at Hamburg, to eight points.

Despite Bayern's blistering form, Guardiola has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Reports have suggested Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea as possible destinations for the Spaniard.

But asked by Kicker if Guardiola could find a more auspicious task than the Bayern job, captain Lahm said: "I cannot imagine it.

"If Guardiola will leave the club someday, we will get another great coach. We'll have to see and wait."

Save for two seasons on loan at Stuttgart, Lahm has spent his entire professional career at Bayern, and is not looking for new challenges.

"I don't need them [new challenge] at all," he added. "I was thinking about it a few years ago with Barcelona, but otherwise I was never thinking about it."