Lahm sets sights on Club World Cup triumph

The reigning Bundesliga champions have headed to the tournament in Morocco following their UEFA Champions League success in May, which saw German rivals Borussia Dortmund beaten 2-1 in the final.

Pep Guardiola's side face a potentially tricky semi-final encounter against Chinese Super League winners Guangzhou Evergrande at the Stade d'Agadir on Tuesday.

Full-back Lahm is keen to build on the success enjoyed last season under Jupp Heynckes, and collect more trophies in 2014.

"It's the result of many years of hard work, and we've been rewarded with four titles. We're not finished yet, though," he said.

"We still have high hopes for next week. We'll give it our best to ensure we win our next trophy, and then we can be happy with this year.

"We want to be just as successful next year."

Team-mate Mario Gotze - who joined from Dortmund in the close-season - echoed Lahm's sentiments.

"None of us have ever been to the Club World Cup," he added.

"We're looking forward to it and we want to do the best we can at the tournament."