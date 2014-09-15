Lambert keen to keep Aston Villa grounded

Villa had been tipped to struggle this term after they finished just five points above the relegation zone in the 2013-14 campaign.

The West Midlands club have made a mockery of those suggestions, having taken 10 points from a possible 12 - including a superb 1-0 triumph at Liverpool last Saturday.

Manager Paul Lambert has moved to temper expectations at Villa Park, though, and urged his players not to get carried away by a promising start.

"Tactically, we've been great and the performance levels are good, too," he is quoted as saying by the Birmingham Mail.

"But it's a long road, the Premier League. We will be keeping our feet on the ground.

"Our aim is to keep up the hard work and try to continue winning games."

Club stalwart Gabriel Agbonlahor scored the only goal of the game at Anfield and he believes the squad has benefited from a host of experienced news signings including the likes of Philippe Senderos and Kieran Richardson.

"I think there is more togetherness, that's the main thing, and a bit more experience to a good group of young players," he commented.

"We're not getting carried away. It's four games, we've got 34 to go, we don't want to shoot ourselves in the foot."