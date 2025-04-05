Line-up quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's starting XI from their 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest in 2018?
Two current European hopefuls battled it out in the Championship
Football is a funny game. Seven years ago Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest played out a 5-5 thriller in the Championship.
Now, Aston Villa are preparing for a Champions League quarter-final against PSG, as well as an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Crystal Palace.
Nottingham Forest are also in wonderland. They sit third in the Premier League and will also travel to Wembley to face Manchester City in the other FA Cup semi-final.
Villa host Forest this Saturday and while it is set to be a thriller, a repeat of the 2018 score seems unlikely. For now, we want you to name Dean Smith's starting XI from the high-scoring meeting in November 2018.
There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint. Go!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?
Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?
Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?
Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?
Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?
Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.
Friday Football Quiz, episode 57: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Line-up quiz! Can you name Chelsea's starting XI from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in 2016?