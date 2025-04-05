Line-up quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's starting XI from their 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest in 2018?

By published

Two current European hopefuls battled it out in the Championship

Tammy Abraham of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest at Villa Park on November 28 2018 in Birmingham, England.
It was a 10-goal classic between the Midlands sides (Image credit: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Football is a funny game. Seven years ago Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest played out a 5-5 thriller in the Championship.

Now, Aston Villa are preparing for a Champions League quarter-final against PSG, as well as an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest are also in wonderland. They sit third in the Premier League and will also travel to Wembley to face Manchester City in the other FA Cup semi-final.

TRY NEXT

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa celebrates scoring a goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Everton FC at Villa Park on September 14, 2024 in Birmingham, England.

(Image credit: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

QUIZ Can you name Aston Villa's record appearance holders?

Villa host Forest this Saturday and while it is set to be a thriller, a repeat of the 2018 score seems unlikely. For now, we want you to name Dean Smith's starting XI from the high-scoring meeting in November 2018.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Log into Kwizly, too, and we'll give you a hint. Go!

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you get 100% on our 2002 World Cup quiz?

Quiz! Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?

Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?

Quiz! Can you name every team to have ever played in the Premier League?

Quiz! Can you name every player to have scored the opening goal in a Premier League season?

Ben Marsden
Ben Marsden

Ben is currently studying for his NCTJ qualification with News Associates after graduating from Durham University. He is an avid Liverpool fan, lover of tactics and long-time enthusiast of FourFourTwo’s quizzes. His favourite memories of being a journalist so far include his interview with musician Banners that featured in the Liverpool FC Programme, as well as Jurgen Klopp signing his article for his student newspaper on Klopp’s brilliant tenure at Anfield. When he does play football he plays as a bizarre striker/right-wing/right-back hybrid.

More about quiz
Friday Football Quiz, episode 57

Friday Football Quiz, episode 57: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Line-up quiz! Can you name Chelsea's starting XI from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in 2016?

Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest fends off Lucas Digne of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 14 December, 2024.

Aston Villa's imperious home record and the Nottingham Forest roadshow: our pick of the stats ahead of key clash in Premier League race for Europe
See more latest
Most Popular
Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest fends off Lucas Digne of Aston Villa during the Premier League match at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 14 December, 2024.
Aston Villa's imperious home record and the Nottingham Forest roadshow: our pick of the stats ahead of key clash in Premier League race for Europe
Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest runs with the ball during the Premier League match against Manchester United at the City Ground in Nottingham, England on 1 April, 2025.
Fantasy Premier League: Four players you should consider signing for Gameweek 31
Arsenal are in desperate need of reinforcements in attack
Watch Everton vs Arsenal: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for early Premier League game
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti gestures during a press conference in Madrid, Spain on 28 March, 2025.
How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia: Live streams, TV info for crucial La Liga match
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim greet each other ahead of the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on 15 December, 2024.
Can Manchester United complete derby double over Manchester City? Key stats ahead of Sunday's crunch Premier League clash at Old Trafford
Liverpool manager Arne Slot
When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?
Friday Football Quiz, episode 57
Friday Football Quiz, episode 57: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring his side&#039;s second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 08, 2024 in London, England.
Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live streams, TV channels, Preview for London derby
Line-up quiz! Can you name Chelsea's starting XI from their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in 2016?
Venezuela players celebrate victory over Peru in a World Cup qualifier in March 2025.
Nations that have never played in men's World Cup