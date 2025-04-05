Line-up quiz! Can you name Aston Villa's starting XI from their 5-5 draw with Nottingham Forest in 2018?

It was a 10-goal classic between the Midlands sides

Football is a funny game. Seven years ago Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest played out a 5-5 thriller in the Championship.

Now, Aston Villa are preparing for a Champions League quarter-final against PSG, as well as an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest are also in wonderland. They sit third in the Premier League and will also travel to Wembley to face Manchester City in the other FA Cup semi-final.

Villa host Forest this Saturday and while it is set to be a thriller, a repeat of the 2018 score seems unlikely. For now, we want you to name Dean Smith's starting XI from the high-scoring meeting in November 2018.

There's no time limit and 11 players to name - all we're interested in is the starting line-up, not substitutes.

