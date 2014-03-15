Lambert slams 'leg-breaking' Ramires tackle

The Scot witnessed his side battle to victory against the Premier League leaders on Saturday when a classy flicked finish from Fabian Delph proved the difference at Villa Park.

Chelsea had looked relatively assured at 0-0, but their task was made difficult by the 68th-minute dismissal of Willian, who was shown a harsh second yellow for a tug on Delph.

It was Ramires' red card for a wild lunge on El Ahmadi in stoppage time that really sparked the ire of Lambert, however, with the 44-year-old labelling the decision a "no brainer".

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I just saw the Ramires one, it was a shocker. I've seen it, it was a leg breaker. If anyone tells you differently I beg to differ.

"The first one is debatable, if it was against me I'd probably argue it. The second one is a no brainer."

Villa's win lifts them into the Premier League's top 10 and Lambert believes the performance was among the best he has seen during his tenure at Villa Park.

"I thought the goal was world class, I thought the energy was terrific," he added. That's probably the best we've had in terms of a team performance more than anything else."

Lambert added at his post-match press conference that he did not believe Willian's sending off had altered the course of the match.

"I thought we were outstanding, regardless of any decision," he continued. "The decision didn't change the game. I thought the whole team to a man was outstanding.

"It had to be because they're a top, top side. They're vying for the Premier League, the Champions League, a few years ago they won the Champions League."