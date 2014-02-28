Lampard calls for scheduling changes

Jose Mourinho's table-toppers are preparing themselves for a west London derby at Fulham on Saturday - just 72 hours after they drew 1-1 with Galatasaray in Istanbul in their Champions League last 16 first leg.

English teams that feature in the UEFA Europa League usually see their next domestic fixture pushed back to the following Sunday, but sides in the Champions League are not always afforded the same leeway.

And Lampard believes the Premier League should follow models used elsewhere in Europe, where domestic games are often moved to allow Champions League clubs more time to recover from continental competition.

"It's not ideal," the England international is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. "We don't expect any favours and certainly know we won't get them. It's about resting up and getting ready to go.

"I don't know about the Premier League but other countries seem to look after their teams representing them in the Champions League. I'm not sure we do so much here.

"I'm not trying to get one over on other Premier League teams, it just seems a general rule. There could be a bit of common sense if you are getting back at 6am (on Thursday)."

However, Lampard is confident Chelsea's squad is capable of coping with the rigorous schedule, and says the players just have to accept the situation.

"We can't moan, we've got a fantastic squad with fit young players. We have to get on with it," he added.