Lampard confident Mourinho can get Chelsea back on track

Frank Lampard has backed his former manager Jose Mourinho to turn around Chelsea's fortunes after a dire start to the season.

Pressure is mounting on Mourinho, who may be banned from the dugout for the crucial match with Liverpool on Saturday following misconduct charges by the Football Association, after Chelsea slipped to a 2-1 defeat to West Ham last Saturday.

Champions Chelsea have won just three Premier League games this term, picking up 11 points from 10 games to sit 15th in the table.

But Lampard, now plying his trade in Major League Soccer with New York City, is convinced Mourinho can change the club's fortunes.

"Chelsea will be back," the 37-year-old told Sky Sports. "It's a blip. You don't expect them to lose that many games at the start of the season but they'll turn it around.

"He's a winner, his record says that and it will be hurting him. But I have no doubt about his ability and it will get him through."

Lampard was back in England on Tuesday to receive an OBE award from Prince William at Buckingham Palace, and Chelsea's record scorer with 211 goals is adamant that Mourinho will figure out how to get the best from his under-performing players.

He added: "They have great ability in the squad. It'll be difficult to win the Premier League now but they'll move up to where they belong soon.

"There are too many players who are not quite in form at the moment and that's why they are having problems."