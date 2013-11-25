Lampard: I don't want to be a passenger at Chelsea

At 35, Lampard is undoubtedly entering the twilight years of a glittering career that has seen him win every major trophy available at club level bar the FIFA Club World Cup.

The England international has featured in all 12 of Chelsea's league game this season, starting 10 of them, and scored twice in Saturday's 3-0 win at his former club West Ham.

The return of Jose Mourinho as manager appears to have galvanised Lampard, who in turn is desperate to repay the faith shown in him by the Portuguese.

"We've got a lot of attacking talent in the team and the manager has got to try and get the best out of that," Lampard, who ended a 10-game run without a top-flight goal at the weekend, said.

"I'm playing pretty regularly at the minute and I feel fit and strong.

"I want to show that I am good enough to carry on playing and I'll try to do that. I don't want to be a passenger sitting on the bench not doing much, even in my older years.

"As you get older you adapt your game and you probably don't bomb up and down as much as you always did, but you can use your experience, and whether you're deeper or not, if you've got a little bit of license to get forward then you can do at the right times."