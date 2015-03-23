Lampard: Pellegrini not feeling the pressure

Pellegrini - in his second season in charge at Etihad Stadium - is facing an uncertain future in Manchester as City are set to end the 2014-15 campaign empty-handed.

City's Premier League title defence is hanging by a thread, with four wins from 10 matches leaving the club six points adrift of leaders Chelsea – who also have a game in hand.

The Manchester team have also crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup as pressure mounts on Pellegrini but veteran midfielder Lampard - on loan from MLS outfit New York City - has thrown his support behind the 61-year-old old.

"I think Manuel is very calm. You can see his nature. He is very experienced and can handle all pressures," the 36-year-old said.

"He's got a good manner and I think it is very important as a top manager that you never look as if the pressure is getting to you and he certainly never gives us that vibe."