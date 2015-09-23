Lampard: Terry still has a role to play at Chelsea

Frank Lampard is adamant that John Terry still has a role to play at Chelsea.

The centre-back has received his fair share of criticism in the opening weeks of the 2015-16 campaign after some unconvincing performances and was even dropped from the starting XI by Jose Mourinho.

Nevertheless, Lampard has little doubt Terry still has plenty to offer and will be at Chelsea for a few more years.

"I think John can carry on for years. I've been through it, everyone goes through it as you get into your 30s," he told ESPN.

"The minute you turn 30, everyone starts to speculate how much you've got left. So the minute you don't play well, people start to talk about it.

"But I know John's attitude and I know his quality. I think he's 34 years of age and the way he plays, how quick his mind is at his position, I see him being an important part of Chelsea for a few years to come.

"John is an emblem of the club so I think fans always relate to him being there, he's a huge part of the success we've had over the last 10 or 12 years. So I'd like to see him carry on there but again, it's not my decision."

Terry will return to the Chelsea starting XI for Wednesday's League Cup match against Walsall.