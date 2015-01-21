Larsson eyes welcome Fulham distraction

Sebastian Larsson hopes the FA Cup will provide Sunderland with a welcome distraction from their Premier League woes.

Saturday's 2-1 reverse to Tottenham was Sunderland's fourth defeat in five Premier League games, leaving Gus Poyet's side just one point above the relegation zone.

Victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup third round was Sunderland's only win since the Tyne-Wear derby triumph against Newcastle United.

That set up a home tie versus Fulham and Larsson is relishing the occasion.

"It's a good opportunity to get back to winning ways and bounce back from the disappointment of losing so late in the game to Spurs, and it also gives us another chance to play in our new system and get more familiar with it," he told the club's official website.

"Of course it is also very exciting to have a cup run as we well know, so when the Fulham game comes around we'll be up for it as we want to progress and do as well as we can in the competition.

"At the moment it’s frustrating that we're not getting the points on the board [in the league], but it's also good to turn your attention to a different competition."