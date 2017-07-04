Las Palmas confirm Roque Mesa will join Swansea
Midfielder Roque Mesa will finalise a move to Swansea City in the coming days once he has passed a medical, Las Palmas have said.
Las Palmas sporting director Toni Cruz has confirmed that Roque Mesa is on the verge of joining Swansea City.
The 28-year-old is expected in Wales in the coming days to complete a medical and finalise his move.
The midfielder, who made 35 LaLiga appearances last season, will reportedly cost close to £11million.
"There is now an agreement for the transfer of Roque to Swansea City and tomorrow or later on it will be made official," Cruz told a news conference.
Mesa, who can play in defence as well as midfield, was one of Las Palmas' top performers in 2016-17 as they finished 14th in LaLiga.
He will be Swansea boss Paul Clement's third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of Erwin Mulder on a free transfer and striker Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea.
