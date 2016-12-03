Late Clasico draw has little bearing on title race - Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is adamant that Real Madrid snatching a late draw in Saturday's Clasico at Barcelona has little bearing on the outcome of the title race in LaLiga.

Barca appeared on course to cut Madrid's lead at the top of the table to three points thanks to Luis Suarez's opener in the second half, but Sergio Ramos' dramatic late header earned a share of the spoils for the visitors.

The point is seemingly a better result for Madrid given their six-point advantage over Barca, but head coach Zidane warned there is still plenty of work ahead if they are to win a first title since 2012.

"I don't think it's a hit to Barca's confidence," he told a post-match news conference.

"We have a six-point advantage and I don't think this changes anything. We still have to work in this long season and now we have to see what happens in the next game."

Zidane was particularly effusive in his praise of Ramos, who once more proved the man for the big occasion, and Luka Modric - the midfielder providing the assist for the goal in a brilliant all-round display.

"Ramos doesn't surprise me," Zidane added. "It's what he has, a big personality and in games like this he's always there, always encouraging players and never drops his guard.

"He never gives up. He was there late on to score the goal and I'm so happy for him and I'm also happy because we believed right until the end that we could do it.

"Modric, as we know, is very important for us and as always, he did a great performance. Little by little he is picking up fitness because he has been injured and it looks like he is back in full force."

Zidane concedes that Madrid "suffered" at times during the game, but was full of praise for the character and never-say-die attitude his team showed.

"We have to highlight the heart of the team," he said. "We believed right until the end and it's an important draw.

"We suffered, we struggled. We were up against a great side. It's never easy to get points here, but we did it with character.

"Maybe we were a little down in our pressing and that makes it difficult for everybody, but what I highlight about this game, is the work of everybody.

"It's a point, a win is three points so it doesn't feel like that [like a win].

"But we can be proud of this game against very tough opposition."

Real host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek before welcoming struggling Deportivo La Coruna to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.