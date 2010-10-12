Late Latvia leveller holds Georgia

After a goalless first half, David Siradze, who helped Georgia beat Malta earlier this month, put the visiting side ahead in the 74th minute.

Latvia threw everything forward to equalise and midfielder Cauna fired a shot into the top left corner in stoppage-time.

Georgia were left with six points from four matches, second in the group to Croatia with seven points, while Latvia have four points after the same number of matches.

Malta have no points at the foot of the table.