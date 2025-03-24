How to watch England vs Latvia: Live stream details for World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium

By published

The Three Lions are back in action this evening following Friday's 2-0 success against Albania

England saw off Albania 2-0 at Wembley thanks to goals from Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane
England saw off Albania 2-0 at Wembley thanks to goals from Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane (Image credit: Getty Images)
Watch England vs Latvia and see Thomas Tuchel's side in action for the second time in four days, with free live streams available on March 24.

England vs Latvia match info

Date: Monday, March 24

► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT

► Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

► Free stream: ITV 1 & ITV X (UK and Ireland)

► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

England ensured it was a winning start to Tuchel's tenure with an assured 2-0 success over Albania just days ago. Dan Burn shone on his debut, with Lewis-Skelly also impressing with a maiden goal.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has picked up an unfortunate knock and is set to miss the game against Latvia. Tuchel also confirmed Tino Livramento and Aaron Ramsdale have been sent back to their respective clubs.

As for Latvia, they beat Andorra 1-0 to begin their own qualifying campaign, with 21-year-old forward Dario Sits notching the only goal of the game.

Can I watch England vs Latvia in the UK?

England vs Latvia will be shown live and free for viewers in the UK and Ireland on ITV 1. ITV X provides an online viewing platform for fans not in front of their TV screens.

Watch England vs Latvia from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch England vs Latvia in the US

Americans can watch the game on Fubo. costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), with a host of other sports available with your subscription.

Alternatively, you can watch the game on Fox Sportsor the Fox Sports app, which is free to download, although it requires a subscription to view any live coverage.

