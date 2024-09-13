Ireland matchday programme goes viral after colossal spelling mistakes

By
published

A Latvian football podcast called out the horrendous errors from Ireland under-21s matchday programme

Ireland U21 vs Latvia U21
(Image credit: Latvia Football Podcasat)

An Ireland under-21 vs Latvia under-21s matchday programme has gone viral thanks to major errors that saw Latvian players names printed incorrectly. 

The issue was raised by the Latvian football podcast's X/Twitter account. They published a screenshot from the programme, a page listing the Latvia team.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jack Lacey-Hatton
Jack Lacey-Hatton
Freelance writer

Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has covered a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia.