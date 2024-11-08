Germany mistakenly call-up unknown Latvian striker into Nations League squad

Germany have almost called up a 20-year-old Latvia striker for their upcoming UEFA Nations League clashes.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are due to take on Bosnia and Hungary later this month with regulars Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala included. Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was a surprise inclusion, after Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's ACL injury setback.

But it was the addition of one forward that has hit the headlines, with the German FA forced to clear up the matter, given he has no past association with Die Mannschaft.

Dario Sits mistakenly called up by Germany despite being a Latvia international

Dario Sits (Image credit: Getty Images)

When naming their latest squad, Latvian international Dario Sits was caught up in a technical mishap, as he was named in the Germany squad, despite having now played twice for his country.

On loan at Parma from Dutch second division side Helmond Sport, Sits did play for Latvia's Under-21s against Germany back in 2022, but that's about as close as his affiliation comes.

Dario Sits in action for Parma (Image credit: Getty Images)

After realizing the error, the German football body quickly removed his name, and claimed it was a "technical error in the database."

A new graphic was quickly posted online, with Serge Gnabry, Havertz, Tim Kleindienst and Denis Undav all selected in attack for Germany.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"After reaching the quarter-finals early, we want to complete the group victory in the Nations League - if possible in front of our fans at the home game in Freiburg," Nagelsmann said when naming his squad.

"Reaching the final four for the first time is an important interim goal for us next year on the way to the 2026 World Cup. We have a strong squad together, even if we have to restructure some positions due to injuries.

VIDEO Why Man United Wanted Ruben Amorim So Badly

"Waldemar Anton should also get fully fit again at the club first, Leroy Sané needs more match practice and rhythm after his break. Felix Nmecha has stabilized at BVB and, like Julian Brandt, is back after recent good performances."

Germany are currently top of Nations League A Group 3, having won three of their four games so far this campaign.