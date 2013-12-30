Laudrup eyes improvement from mid-table Swansea

Swansea finished ninth in the Premier League last term with 46 points, and Laudrup believes his side will secure another comfortable mid-table position by achieving that tally this time around.

At the halfway stage of the current campaign, the Welsh outfit have 21 points and lie 11th in the standings.

Yet Laudrup is confident Swansea, who have also had to cope with a UEFA Europa League campaign, can improve in 2014.

"I thought we could (reach the) turn on 23 points, so we are a couple short of where I expected to be," said the Dane.

"But I think we can do better in the second half of the season and we can end up more or less where we did last year.

"I said before the season that our target is to consolidate the club as a mid-table team.

"If we can do that this season, which has been so complicated with all the European games as well, it would be for me a big success.”

Swansea are only five points above the relegation zone at present, a fact Laudrup is well aware of.

"I think 11 teams are there (in a relegation fight)," he added. "We cannot think we are outside the 11 teams and say this is not about us.

"That would be very, very arrogant to say as a team who have only been in the Premier League for two-and-a-half seasons, and I am not arrogant.

"I have a lot of respect for the numbers for the bottom teams."