Laudrup not interested in mid-table clubs

Former Swansea City manager Michael Laudrup has ruled out a return to the Premier League or La Liga unless a "big club" calls for his services.

The Dane, who won the League Cup in 2013, was replaced by Garry Monk at the Liberty Stadium last year and now coaches Qatari outfit Lekhwiya, with whom he achieved a league and cup double this season.

Doubts remain over whether West Ham manager Sam Allardyce and Newcastle United head coach John Carver will remain in their positions next season and Laudrup is among the favourites for both roles should they become available.

However, he insists he would only leave Qatar for a leading club, but has also expressed a desire to manage in MLS.

"It's a time when many rumours appear, but there is nothing concrete," he told Marca. "I'm getting to renew [my contract] with Lekhwiya, they want me here. I will decide in two weeks.

"I would not accept an offer from a mid-table club in England or Spain. They are experiences that I have lived and, at this stage of my life as a coach, I'm looking for new things.

"If a big club comes, I will not say no, but I would try in the US if not given the opportunity. "

Before arriving at Swansea, Laudrup coached Brondby, Getafe, Spartak Moscow and Real Mallorca.