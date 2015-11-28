Lavezzi: PSG are too good for Ligue 1

Ezequiel Lavezzi says "there is no point hiding" that champions Paris Saint-Germain have no real rivals in Ligue 1.

Bankrolled by the Qatar Sports Investment group since 2011, PSG have won the last three titles and claimed the domestic treble for the first time under Laurent Blanc last season.

Having built a 13-point lead at the top of the table after taking 12 wins and two draws from their first 14 games, the capital club are once again pulling clear in the title race, and Lavezzi claims it is a challenge for the squad to remain motivated despite their dominance.

"There's no point hiding that PSG are too strong for the other clubs," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Our challenge is to find the stimulus to work hard, and in this sense I think the team is doing a great job."

Lavezzi has only made three starts under Blanc so far this season but the Argentina international insists he has no problem with the head coach, though he admits it was former sporting director Leonardo who was the key figure in him leaving Napoli for France in 2012.

"He is the coach, he decides. There's no problem," he added.

"[Former coach Carlo] Ancelotti creates great relationships within the dressing room. Leonardo is the man who brought me here. Most of the reasons I chose Paris is related to Leo and his ambitions. But every coach works his own way and I fit myself in."

Lavezzi's contract at Parc des Princes is due to expire next June but he refuses to rush a decision on his future as he approaches the end of his career.

"There are so many options. I have months to decide and to make the best choice for myself," he continued.

"This is the last contract I can have, I'm interested in going to a team that stimulates me, but I also think about the city and the quality of life."