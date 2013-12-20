A-League: Brisbane Roar 0 Newcastle Jets 2

Brisbane imposed themselves on the game in the early stages at Suncorp Stadium, but Newcastle fought back admirably in the first half to surge ahead courtesy of a James Donachie own goal.

The visitors were able to hold onto their lead, despite plenty of Brisbane possession, thanks to a disciplined defensive display, before Joseph Gibbs sealed the victory with a late strike.

Brisbane had been attempting to claim a record seventh straight home victory, but the Jets found the right formula to end the streak.

Newcastle have a better record than any visiting team at Brisbane's fortress, with this their eighth win at the venue.

Liam Miller was left to rue a wasted fine early chance for Brisbane as Donachie unwittingly broke the deadlock after 35 minutes.

Andrew Hoole received a Jacob Pepper pass and burst past Matt Smith before crossing and Donachie could not help but bundle the ball into his own net.

Adam Taggart almost scored Newcastle's second after a driving run from Josh Brillante had given him a sight of goal, but his powerful shot was straight at Michael Theo.

Brisbane were unable to break the visitors down, despite star man Thomas Broich seeing plenty of the ball, and the Jets were able to double their lead in the dying stages thanks to a well-worked counter attack.

Brillante stormed down the right and crossed for Gibbs to finish past Theo and seal the win for the Jets.