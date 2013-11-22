A-League: Brisbane Roar 3 Western Sydney 1

Goals from Besart Berisha and Ivan Franjic inside the opening 20 minutes put Brisbane in control at the Suncorp Stadium on Friday, before Brendon Santalab pulled one back for the visitors just before the half-hour mark.

However, Kwame Yeboah sealed the win for the hosts in injury time as the Wanderers dropped into second place with their first defeat of the season.

Buoyed by the return from injury of star striker Berisha, Brisbane flew out of the traps in the early stages and the Albania international broke the deadlock with a fine individual effort after just five minutes.

And it did not take long for Mike Mulvey’s men to double their advantage courtesy of Franjic, who fired into the top corner from the edge of the area in the 19th minute.

Santalab got the Wanderers back into the game nine minutes later with a deft finish, and the away side created a number of chance to equalise before Yeboah settled matters late on.