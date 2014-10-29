A-League: City seek to avenge derby defeat

John van 't Schip's men led twice but were thrashed 5-2 by Melbourne Victory on Saturday night - as the situation surrounding guest player David Villa appeared to worsen.

Spanish striker Villa is leaving Melbourne for New York following City's hosting of Adelaide, and reports have suggested he will not return to the A-League - with all eyes to be on the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid man approaching the final whistle at AAMI Park.

Adelaide, meanwhile, have few concerns after an unbeaten opening to the 2014-15 campaign.

Most recently, Josep Gombau's men easily accounted for Perth Glory 2-0, after drawing with Melbourne Victory and beating Brisbane Roar.

On Saturday, Perth will be looking to bounce back from dropping points for the first time this season when they host Newcastle Jets.

Glory's back-to-back wins to start the campaign were put paid to by Adelaide, although Perth boss Kenny Lowe will like the look of their head-to-head record against the Jets.

Perth have won seven of their past eight outings against Newcastle in all competitions, including a 2-0 FFA Cup win in August.

On Sunday, Graham Arnold will be up against his old side for the first time, as his Sydney FC host the Central Coast Mariners.

Arnold steered Central Coast to the premiership in 2011-12 and clinched the championship with the Mariners in 2013.

At Allianz Stadium, he will be opposing former assistant Phil Moss in the technical area, hoping to preserve Sydney's unbeaten start to the season - and inflict a second straight loss on the Mariners.

League leaders Melbourne Victory host Wellington Phoenix on Monday.

Victory are level with Sydney and Adelaide on seven points but have a superior goal difference, while the Phoenix are just one point back after stringing together consecutive wins.

If last season's clashes between the two are anything to go by, there will be goals at AAMI Park.

Despite losing two of the three clashes, Phoenix outscored Victory 8-7 on the back of their 5-0 rout in January - which was preceded by a 3-2 Victory win in Melbourne, and followed by a 4-1 Melbourne rout in Wellington.