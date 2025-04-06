Watch Man United vs Man City: Live streams, TV channels for the Manchester derby today

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City today as one of football's biggest rivalries continues at Old Trafford, with all the details here on TV channels and live streams, and how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Man Utd vs Man City key information • Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025 • Kick-off time: 16.30pm BST / 11.30 ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) / NBC, Peacock (US) / Optus Sport (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The 196th Manchester Derby comes during an unhappy time for both of Manchester's leading clubs.

The Premier League champions Man City currently find themselves an unusually lowly 5th in the table amid a torrid campaign in which their sheen of invincibility has not just cracked but shattered. Pep Guardiola's team are out of the Champions League and though they could still end up lifting the FA Cup, their league campaign has been reduced to a fight just to qualify for the Champions League again next season.

Man United, meanwhile, are in an even worse position, slumped in 13th in the table after their latest defeat to Nottingham Forest in mid-week. United sacked manager Erik ten Hag earlier in the season but things have deteriorated even further under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils did, however, come out on top in the first Manchester Derby of the season, beating City 2-1 at the Eithad Stadium in December. United's fans will hope that another win against their neighbours can lift spirits and build momentum, even if they have little of worth to play for in the league now.

Read on for all the details on how to watch the Manchester derby online, on TV, and from anywhere on April 6.

Watch Man United vs Man City in the UK

You can watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on Sunday live on Sky Sports and also via their official associated streaming service, Now TV.

Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage will start with Fulham vs Liverpool at 14:00 before attention quickly turns to the north-west of England.

To watch Sky Sports on your television, you have to add it to the package you have with your pay-TV providers, such as Sky, BT, EE, and Virgin Media – costs vary by platform.

To watch a Man City vs Man Utd live stream, NOW TV is the streaming platform for Sky Sports. A 6-month Saver Membership starts this month at £26 per month and you can from there watch all 12 live Sky Sports channels for half a year.

Watch Man City vs Man Utd in the US

In the US, you can watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on NBC and its streaming platform, Peacock.

Not many Premier League games make it onto NBC's flagship channel, but this is such a big fixture it makes the grade.

Peacock subscriptions cost just $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a whole year. With that you get live streams for roughly half of all Premier League games live each week.

How to watch Man United vs Man City from anywhere

Struggling to find time on Sunday to be situated in just one place and want to watch on the move? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net! Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch Man United vs Man City streams globally

Can I watch the Manchester derby in Canada? Canadians can watch Man United vs Man City on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Man United vs Man City in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Man United vs Man City on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

Can I watch the Manchester derby in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch the Manchester derby on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch the Manchester derby in Africa? You can watch Man United vs Man City in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.