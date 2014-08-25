League Cup Preview: Burton Albion v QPR

Redknapp watched on as his side were soundly thrashed 4-0 by his former club Tottenham in the Premier League on his return to White Hart Lane.

Coming on the back of a 1-0 reverse at home to Hull City on the opening day, QPR's start to life back in the top flight has been far from satisfactory.

After positive signs against Hull, Sunday's London derby capitulation left Redknapp with plenty on his plate ahead of Wednesday's clash at the Pirelli Stadium.

"It doesn't get me anywhere to shout and scream at anyone," he said. "We've got to work hard on the training ground.

"We've got a game on Wednesday so we've got to try and put it right."

Redknapp revealed on Sunday that new arrival Eduardo Vargas is still awaiting a work permit, meaning the Chile international faces a race against time if he is to feature against Gary Rowett's League Two side.

In contrast to their visitors, Burton have enjoyed a fine start to the campaign.

Having missed out on promotion to the third tier with a 1-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town in the play-off final last season, Rowett's men have shrugged off any notion of a hangover in the early weeks of the season.

Three wins and a draw from their first four league outings has laid down a marker as promotion candidates once more, while a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic of the Championship in round one of this competition should serve as a stark warning to Redknapp and his team.

"We just need to keep doing what we're doing," midfielder Callum McFadzean told Burton's official website. "At present we're doing the right things, because we're getting results so hopefully we can kick it on.

"Every game we go into we try to dominate in possession. It's good at the moment as we can mix it up as well as keeping the ball, so things are good at the minute.

"If we carry on what we're doing then hopefully it'll work out."

QPR have no new injury concerns, while the hosts will again be without the trio of Jimmy Phillips, Damien McCrory and Lee Bell, who are all suffering with knee problems.