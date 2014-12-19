A-League: Newcastle Jets 2 Adelaide United 1

With a host of players missing, including captain Kew Jaliens, the Jets ended their wait for a first win of the A-League season thanks to second-half goals from Scott Neville and Jeronimo Neumann.

Craig Goodwin netted against his former club to restore parity before substitute Jeronimo halted the Jets' 10-match winless A-League streak.

The game was meandering along before Neville's opening goal four minutes into the second period.

Adelaide cleared a corner, but Zenon Caravella lobbed a dangerous ball back into the box. Neville was the first to pounce on the loose ball and tapped it into the net.

It was 1-1 after 69 minutes when nice footwork and a great pass inside the box from substitute Awer Mabil found James Jeggo, whose low cross was finished by Goodwin.

With nine minutes remaining, David Carney created space for himself on the edge of the box and sent a low chip to Jeronimo and he hit a first-time shot in.