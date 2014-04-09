League One Preview: Bees, Wolves renew title battle

Wolves will make mathematically sure of their ascent to the Championship with four games to spare if they better the result of third-placed Rotherham, who host mid-table Bradford City on Friday.

Wolves will expect to keep their part of the bargain at fourth-bottom Crewe Alexandra in one of 10 fixtures on Saturday.

Kenny Jackett's side have taken 13 points from a possible last 15 and kept six clean sheets in their last eight away matches, while Crewe are winless in five home games.

Brentford, three points off the pace, travel to eighth-placed Swindon Town having conceded in just one of their last five away contests.

Rotherham, whose loss at Sheffield United on Tuesday snapped a 16-match unbeaten run and realistically ended their chances of automatic promotion, will look to consolidate third place when Bradford make the short journey from West to South Yorkshire.

Elsewhere, Leyton Orient and Preston North End - just one and two points behind Rotherham - host 14th-placed Gillingham and struggling Carlisle United respectively.

Carlisle, having collected only four points from their last 10 away assignments, must contend with their former striker Joe Garner, whose 18 goals have put him three short of League One’s leading marksman Britt Assombalonga.

Assombalonga, 21, will bid to help Peterborough United consolidate the final play-off spot against visiting Coventry City, who are spearheaded by his nearest rival on the scoring chart – and League One’s player of the month for March – Callum Wilson.

MK Dons closed to within six points of Peterborough at the weekend, but their injury crisis has heightened ahead of the visit of Crawley Town.

Midfielders Stephen Gleeson and Dele Alli, a reported Premier League target who will turn 18 the day before the game, are both doubts.

"We only have three players available from the last time we played Crawley on Boxing Day," rued manager Karl Robinson.

MK Dons have not scored in their last five home games – the last four of which were defeats – while Crawley have lost their last six outings to drop three points above the relegation zone.

Port Vale and Walsall, ninth and 10th and with outside play-off hopes, are away to second-bottom Notts County and at home to 15th-placed Bristol City respectively.

Tranmere Rovers - who sacked manager Ronnie Moore on Wednesday - and Colchester United, both outside the drop zone on goal difference, are in action against fellow strugglers.

Rovers face third-from-bottom Shrewsbury Town while Colchester travel to rock-bottom Stevenage.