League One Preview: Cotterill demands focus

Cotterill's side comfortably defeated troubled Doncaster Rovers 3-0 on Saturday, piling even more pressure on to Paul Dickov.

City have played seven matches so far, winning five and drawing the other two, with each of their previous three league games ending in victories.

Up next for Cotterill's men is a trip to Port Vale - who have started the season very poorly, with just one win from their opening seven fixtures.

Despite being overwhelming favourites for Tuesday's clash, Cotterill was quick to remind his team that their good work can all crumble to pieces with just one match.

He told reporters: "You are never more than 90 minutes away from a kick in the teeth in this game, but I couldn't be happier with the start the lads have made.

"It's great for everyone associated with the club to be top of the table and everyone has contributed - from the owner to the tea lady and even down as far as me.

"We are a tight-knit group and the players are prepared to work hard for one another. There isn't anything I wouldn't do for them and I believe the same applies in reverse."

Port Vale cannot look to recent matches against City for inspiration, with their last seven ending in defeat.

Peterborough will be aiming to keep up the pressure on the leaders when they head to Gillingham, while Coventry City go to Scunthorpe United hoping to extend their own run without defeat to seven matches.

Milton Keynes Dons host Bradford City on the back of two successive wins in the league and Chesterfield will also be aiming to stay as close as possible to the leading pack when they head to Preston North End.

Under-pressure Dickov sees his Doncaster side entertain Crawley Town as they look to forget consecutive defeats and Barnsley are also attempting to bounce back.

Danny Wilson's side saw their five-match unbeaten run come to abrupt end at the weekend as they were hammered 5-3 at home by the Dons and they travel to Fleetwood Town for Wednesday's solitary match.

Crewe Alexandra picked up their first win of the season on Saturday at the sixth attempt and up next for them is trip to Yeovil Town, while fellow strugglers Colchester United face a tough task at home to Sheffield United.

Swindon Town can showcase their promotion credentials as they welcome Oldham Athletic to the County Ground, while both Rochdale and Walsall will want to move clear of the bottom four when they face-off at Spotland and Leyton Orient make their way to Notts County.