League One Preview: Robins 'still improving'

The unbeaten leaders travel to Coventry City this weekend with a five-point lead at the summit having recorded eight wins and four draws from their 12 fixtures.

However, Cotterill feels there is still more to come from his side.

"They're still a very young group of players, especially if you take out Wade Elliott and Aaron Wilbraham," Cotterill told Bristol City Player.

"Our boys are improving all the time. We're delighted with their progress for such a young side. We need to carry our form through into the busy winter months now.

"There's a determined nature in the squad not to be beaten. When you’re not playing at your best and you’re still winning games - that's a good ingredient to have."

Opponents Coventry are down in 16th after picking up just one point in their last five games, but Cotterill is adamant he will be taking nothing for granted at the Ricoh Arena.

"By all accounts they’re not having a great time of late," he added. "But they're still a very big club and they’ve still got good players."

Second-placed Peterborough United will be keen to keep the pressure on but entertain an in-form Barnsley outfit chasing a third straight League One victory.

Swindon Town are third and are out for a fourth consecutive win when they visit Yeovil Town, while fellow promotion hopefuls Milton Keynes Dons travel to face a Leyton Orient side still led by Kevin Nugent, who has been upgraded from caretaker boss to interim manager.

Preston North End have climbed up to fifth on the back of three wins in succession and they host Port Vale, whose temporary chief Robert Page is still trying to prove he deserves a long-term deal.

At the other end of the table, Mark Robins takes charge of Scunthorpe United for the first time hoping to build on last week's 3-0 triumph at Gillingham.

Colchester United are the visitors to Glanford Park and Robins told The Iron Player: "I'm looking forward to it, there's no doubt about that, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the players can do."

Bottom side Crewe Alexandra are also keen to maintain the momentum of a win over Coventry last time out, but they visit a Walsall outfit unbeaten in their last four home games.

Bradford City and Sheffield United have both endured mixed results of late, so will both be keen to get back on track by winning their Yorkshire derby at Valley Parade.

Elsewhere, Chesterfield entertain Oldham Athletic, Fleetwood Town host Doncaster Rovers, Crawley Town visit Notts County and Gillingham travel to Rochdale.