League One Wrap: Garner glut stuns Crewe
Joe Garner scored four times as Preston North End hammered Crewe Alexandra 5-1 at Deepdale on Saturday to move another step closer to securing promotion from League One.
Preston's leading scorer took his tally to 19 league goals for the season as Simon Grayson's side coasted to a seventh win in their last eight league games.
Garner struck twice in the first half and added another two after the break following what proved to be a consolation goal from Oliver Turton after 34 minutes.
Jermaine Beckford completed the rout eight minutes from time and second-placed Preston are now 11 points behind leaders Bristol City - who were held to a goalless draw by Gillingham - with two games in hand.
Bristol City had won five games in a row before facing Justin Edinburgh's side at Ashton Gate, but were unable to stretch that run to six as the Kent club held on for a point.
Barnsley succeeded where Bristol City failed as they extended their winning run to half a dozen matches at the expense of manager Lee Johnson's former club Oldham Athletic.
Johnson left Oldham to take over at Oakwell just over a fortnight ago and made a swift return to Boundary Park to pick up all three points which moved the Yorkshire club into the play-off places.
Lewin Nyatanga scored twice either side of a Conor Hourihane strike, with Mike Jones on target late in the first half for Oldham - who had captain Adam Lockwood sent off for a second bookable offence in stoppage time.
Peterborough United have now won all four games under caretaker manager under Dave Robertson after they beat fellow play-off hopefuls Doncaster Rovers 2-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Goals from Luke James and Conor Washington sealed a victory which ensured Peterborough moved above Doncaster into seventh spot, level on points with Barnsley.
Third-placed Swindon Town remain two points adrift of Preston after winning 1-0 at Port Vale, while MK Dons could only draw 1-1 at Walsall and Sheffield United were held by the same scoreline at Scunthorpe United.
Tony Mowbray was able to celebrate his first victory as Coventry City boss as Chesterfield suffered a 3-2 home defeat, while Crawley Town were also 3-2 winners at fellow strugglers Colchester United.
There was more misery for bottom side Yeovil Town, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at Leyton Orient. Fleetwood Town beat Lancashire rivals Rochdale 1-0 and Bradford City drew 1-1 at Notts County.
