League One Wrap: Wolves top with late County win

The victory for Kenny Jackett's side sees them leapfrog Leyton Orient in the table after the Londoners lost their first home game of the campaign in a 1-0 reverse to Preston North End.

Wolves had to be patient to claim all three points at struggling County, with 20-year-old Ethan Ebanks-Landell grabbing the winner 14 minutes from time with his first goal for the club.

Preston, meanwhile, had a 33rd-minute strike from Joe Garner to thank for their victory at the Matchroom Stadium - a result that extends their unbeaten League One run to five games.

In-form Brentford moved up to fourth place courtesy of their 5-0 thrashing of Crewe Alexandra at Griffin Park.

This marked Uwe Rosler's team's sixth win in a row in all competitions, with a brace from former Crewe forward Clayton Donaldson following up efforts from Marcelo Trotta, Adam Forshaw and George Saville.

Rotherham United ended their sequence of five league fixtures without a win as they ran out 3-0 victors at lowly Stevenage to move up to seventh, while Swindon Town take up the final play-off position after their 2-1 success at mid-table Colchester, who are now without a win in three.

At the other end of the table, Nigel Clough's Sheffield United remain in 23rd place after Gillingham won 2-1 at Bramall Lane. Strikes from Danny Kedwell and Cody McDonald for the visitors sandwiched an equaliser from Chris Porter.

Next up for Sheffield United is a trip to Bristol City, who extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Port Vale moved up to ninth with a comfortable 3-1 home win over Shrewsbury, while Carlisle United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley Town.