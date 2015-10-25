A-League Review: First wins for Melbourne City and Perth Glory

Melbourne City claimed their first A-League win of the season by defeating Central Coast Mariners 3-1 in an attacking affair at AAMI Park on Sunday.

City went ahead with 11 minutes on the clock as captain Patrick Kisnorbo headed home from an Aaron Mooy free-kick on the edge of the six-yard box.

Two minutes later, though, Central Coast drew level when Nick Montgomery found Nick Fitzgerald and his venomous shot crashed into the back of the net.

The score remained level until the second half, when Bruno Fornaroli scored twice to secure City's first win of the season and make it 10 home matches unbeaten – the best run in their history.

In the later kick-off, Perth Glory coasted to a 3-1 win over Adelaide United at nib Stadium.

Adelaide dominated possession, but it was Perth who did all the attacking to grab their own first win of the season.

Sidnei Sciola opened the scoring on the stroke of half time when he latched onto Gyorgy Sandor's throughball and slotted beyond John Hall.

Guyon Fernandez scored his first A-League goal on the hour-mark to double Perth's advantage, with an own goal from Diogo Ferreira proving to be nothing more than a consolation for Adelaide.