A-League Review: Holosko bags debut Sydney goal

Filip Holosko scored a goal on his A-League debut as Sydney FC were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Melbourne City on Saturday.

Youngster Wade Dekker capitalised on an error from Jacques Faty to slot home the opening goal for the visitors in an entertaining first half at Allianz Stadium, but Slovakia international Holosko turned home Alex Brosque's cross to level the scores.

Sydney pressed for a winner and forced Thomas Sorensen into some good saves, with Rhyan Grant and George Blackwood denied in impressive style as John van 't Schip's men held on for a point.

Elsewhere, Central Coast Mariners won a five-goal thriller against Perth thanks to two penalties from Fabio Ferreira.

The Portuguese forward forced the opening goal when his shot was parried only to deflect in off debutant Roy O'Donovan, Richard Garcia's header levelling matters for Glory in the 23rd minute.

Ferreira restored the Mariners' advantage after being brought down by Guyon Fernandez, firing a penalty high into the net from 12 yards, and the former Chelsea youngster found almost the same spot when converting a second penalty to make it 3-1 just nine minutes later.

Gyorgy Sandor turned home a deflected effort in the dying seconds but it proved nothing more than a consolation for Perth.