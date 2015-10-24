A-League Review: Ninkovic late-show seals derby win for Sydney FC as Phoenix silence Roar
Sydney FC claimed derby glory thanks to Milos Ninkovic, while Wellington Phoenix ended Brisbane Roar's perfect start to the A-League season.
Milos Ninkovic fired his first goal for Sydney FC two minutes from time to seal a 1-0 derby victory over Western Sydney Wanderers in the A-League.
A feisty affair, played out before 40,539 at Allianz Stadium, appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Ninkovic collected Brandon O'Neill's chipped pass, skipping past Nikolai Topor-Stanley and burying a shot beyond Andrew Redmayne.
The win takes Graham Arnold’s side top of the fledgling A-League table, while the Wanderers are still searching for their first win of the season.
Wellington Phoenix substitute Blake Powell settled a topsy-turvy contest in his side's favour with a 78th-minute strike securing a 3-2 triumph over Brisbane Roar at Westpac Stadium
The Roar drew first blood through Dimitri Petratos but Pheonix responded courtesy of Michael McGlinchey's superb free-kick.
The influential Ernie Merrick set up Roy Krishna on a swift counter-attack to make it 2-1 before Phoenix old-boy Jade North put John Aloisi's team back on terms.
However, Powell had the final word and ensured Brisbane's 100 per cent start came to an end.
