A-League Review: Sydney down Mariners in thriller as Roar see off Adelaide

Matt Simon scored two late goals against his old club as Sydney FC saw off 10-man Central Coast Mariners 3-1 in the A-League on Saturday.

Filip Holosko's clever back-heel allowed Alex Brosque to set up Shane Smeltz for the opening goal on 34 minutes but Central Coast were level barely a minute later when Nick Fitzgerald converted Fabio Ferreira's fine run and cross.

Fitzgerald picked up a second yellow card just three minutes before the break to hand Sydney the initiative but Mariners held out until eight minutes from time, when Holosko set up Simon to fire high past Paulo Izzo.

And Simon made sure of the points with just two minutes of normal time to play, heading into the far corner after some excellent work from substitute Mickael Tavares to put Sydney top of the table.

Earlier, Brisbane Roar had temporarily returned to the top of the A-League thanks to a clinical 3-0 victory over Adelaide United at Suncorp Stadium.

Brandon Borrello, fresh from a match-winning dobule against the Mariners a fortnight ago, fired the home side in front after nine minutes after being teed up by Thomas Broich.

Sergio Cirio spurned a clear one-on-one chance just before the hour mark and Adelaide's profligacy proved costly as Jamie Maclaren held off Tarek Elrich's attentions before bending a fine shot past John Hall with just over 10 minutes to play.

And Borrello sealed the victory in stoppage time, latching onto Matt McKay's pass to fire past Hall first time at the near post to leave Guillermo Amor still looking for his first win as United boss.