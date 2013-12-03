A-League: Styles collide as Adelaide host Brisbane

United coach Josep Gombau's position has been questioned with his team winless since the opening round and sitting eighth.



They appeared headed for victory at Melbourne Heart last time out before having to come from behind to draw 3-3 at AAMI Park.



Just whether they can execute the Spaniard's game style faces one of its sternest tests at Coopers Stadium against the Roar.



Brisbane like dominating possession and do so well, with their defence able to deal and recover when the ball is turned over.



Adelaide have battled in that respect, having conceded 15 goals in eight league games this campaign.



Mike Mulvey's Roar side are three points clear at the top and with striker Besart Berisha (three goals) back netting regularly, they are hard to stop.



Sunday marks the 1000th match in A-League history when the Melbourne Victory host the Newcastle Jets.



Kevin Muscat's side need to start taking their chances after squandering several opportunities in their 0-0 draw against Central Coast.



The Jets' unbeaten run came to an end against Sydney, but forward Adam Taggart – the league's leading goalscorer with six – should enjoy more space in the attacking third.



Melbourne Heart head to Western Sydney still searching for their first win, despite easing the pressure on coach John Aloisi with their draw against Adelaide.



But if the second-placed Wanderers extend the Heart's winless run this season to nine, expect Aloisi to again be under the pump.



Sydney will be aiming for their fifth straight win when they take on the Central Coast Mariners at Bluetongue Stadium on Saturday.



In the second Friday night game, Perth Glory host the winless Wellington Phoenix with both desperately needing a victory.