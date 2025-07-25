Friday Football Quiz, episode 73: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Your weekly fix of football trivia returns!
The weekend is finally here, which can only mean one thing: it’s time for our weekly Friday Football Quiz.
We’ve got plenty of niche quizzes at FourFourTwo, but our archive of Friday teasers is the one that sorts the nailed-on starters from the benchwarmers.
Expect questions on Europa League final venues, Jack Grealish, Salomon Rondon and everything in between.
Our Friday Football Quiz works in the same way every week, but allows us to explain for the new entrants among us.
As ever, there are 20 questions to sink your teeth into and, as it’s the weekend, we’re putting no time limit on you for getting the answers back to us.
Stuck on a particular question? Fear not, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint.
Don’t forget to share this quiz with your mates and comment your scores below to see who really knows their stuff.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
