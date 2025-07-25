Friday Football Quiz, episode 73: Can you get 20 correct answers?

The weekend is finally here, which can only mean one thing: it’s time for our weekly Friday Football Quiz.

We’ve got plenty of niche quizzes at FourFourTwo, but our archive of Friday teasers is the one that sorts the nailed-on starters from the benchwarmers.

Expect questions on Europa League final venues, Jack Grealish, Salomon Rondon and everything in between.

Our Friday Football Quiz works in the same way every week, but allows us to explain for the new entrants among us.

As ever, there are 20 questions to sink your teeth into and, as it’s the weekend, we’re putting no time limit on you for getting the answers back to us.

Stuck on a particular question? Fear not, simply log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a hint.

Don’t forget to share this quiz with your mates and comment your scores below to see who really knows their stuff.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Enjoyed this week’s edition? Then line yourself up with a double dose and have a go at last week’s Friday Football Quiz next.

If club-specific tests are more your thing, see how you fare with naming Aston Villa’s top 25 scorers in the Premier League era.

Already warming up for next year’s World Cup? See if you can name every country to have bid for the honour of hosting it.

For the Wikipedia hounds out there, we’ve got the perfect thing for you: naming these 50 players based solely on their career path.