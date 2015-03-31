A-League: Top spot up for grabs in Wellington

While Wellington are reeling following their 3-0 loss at home to Sydney FC last week, Victory's record against other A-League title challengers will not leave their fans with much hope of a successful trip to New Zealand.

In their previous 11 matches against Wellington, Sydney, Perth Glory and Adelaide United this season, Victory have won just twice, drawn seven times and lost on two occasions.

One of those victories came against the Phoenix in round four, while Kevin Muscat's Victory lost their most recent meeting with Wellington in Melbourne on March 1.

But since that match, Victory have remained undefeated in Australia's top flight, including a 2-1 triumph over Central Coast Mariners last week, while the Phoenix's winning streak of four games ended last Sunday when they slumped against visiting Sydney.

That was Wellington's first loss at home in 10 games.

Muscat will hope the early return of captain Mark Milligan from international duty will give Victory the boost required to secure three points across the Tasman, although the 29-year-old will have to prove his fitness.

Wellington could have the likes of Nathan Burns and Michael McGlinchey back for the top-of-the-table clash after the end of the international break.

If Melbourne (41 points) win they will rise above Wellington (42) into first position in the A-League standings, plus Victory will still have a game in hand.

Sydney, Perth and Adelaide could pounce if Muscat's side fail to win.

On Saturday, third-placed Sydney (41) will host Adelaide (40), who are fifth, while on Monday, the fourth-placed Glory (41) will visit bottom club Newcastle Jets.

The round will begin on Thursday with Brisbane Roar looking to end a four-game losing streak against the Mariners, while on Friday, Melbourne City will head north to take on Western Sydney Wanderers.