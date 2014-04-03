League Two Preview: In-form Rochdale, York meet

Two of the league's most impressive sides in recent weeks will meet at Spotland, with both having taken 13 points from their last possible 15.

Their respective runs have taken Rochdale to the top of the table while York sit outside the play-offs on goals scored - level on points with Southend United and Oxford United above them.

Victory for either side would bolster their hopes of promotion, be it automatic in Rochdale's case or via the play-offs for Nigel Worthington's side, but Dale defender Olly Lancashire insists they are taking nothing for granted this weekend.

"York have been going well and they will be bouncing into the game - but so will we," he told the Manchester Evening News.

"The dressing room is full of confidence and Spotland is a tough place to come."

York fans will be keeping a close eye on results at Whaddon Road and the Kassam Stadium where Cheltenham host Southend and Oxford welcome Fleetwood Town on what could be a defining week in the promotion race.

Plymouth Argyle can also capitalise on any dropped points above them when they travel to Burton Albion - who look all but assured of a place in the play-offs for a second season running.

Scunthorpe United can go top with victory over rock-bottom Torquay United - provided Rochdale slip up against York - while Chesterfield will be favourites to take three points against Newport County to firm up their automatic promotion push.

At the bottom, games are running out for Northampton Town as they target their first win six league attempts. Victory over Accrington Stanley could move Chris Wilder's men level on points with 22nd-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

Wycombe host Dagenham and Redbridge while Bristol Rovers and Exeter City - themselves not yet clear of danger - are on the road as they travel to AFC Wimbledon and Bury respectively.

Portsmouth, who improved their hopes of avoiding a drop into non-league football with victory over Newport last week, are not yet safe ahead of Hartlepool's trip to Fratton Park and Morecambe too will be looking over their shoulders ahead of Saturday's clash with Mansfield Town.