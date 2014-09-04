League Two Preview: Shrimps take on Robins

Leaders Burton Albion do not host Portsmouth until Sunday, and will therefore be replaced at the top of the table prior to their match.

Morecambe lost their 100 per cent league record at Tranmere Rovers last weekend, but bounced back with a 3-1 midweek win at Fleetwood Town in the Football League Trophy.

Cheltenham enjoyed victory over Oxford United in the same competition and are unbeaten in League Two this term.

Town manager Mark Yates believes there is still room for improvement and told BBC Radio Gloucestershire: "We need to keep doing what we're doing and striving to improve.

"There's still plenty to come in terms of the football we're trying to play."

Shrewsbury also have a chance of finishing Saturday afternoon top of the pile.

Like the top two, Micky Mellon's team are unbeaten in the league ahead of a lengthy trip to lowly Hartlepool United.

Fellow strugglers Carlisle United host AFC Wimbledon having brushed off the sacking of boss Graham Kavanagh to record a 3-1 Football League Trophy win at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

Accrington and Carlisle could have an eye on each other throughout the season if their early struggles are anything to go by.

James Beattie's Stanley will try to add to their solitary point so far when they welcome Tranmere.

They will be boosted by the return of former captain Andy Procter, who is in defiant mood as he looks to add to more than 400 appearances for the Lancashire club.

"We have always flourished when we have been labelled as underdogs. We have always enjoyed proving people wrong," the 31-year-old midfielder told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Oxford belatedly claimed their first point of the campaign in an entertaining 3-3 draw against Dagenham & Redbridge last Saturday and will hope to go one better when they travel to Southend United.

The league's other winless outfit, Exeter City, face Mansfield Town and can close to within a point of their opponents with victory.

At the right end of the table, Wycombe Wanderers host Bury at Adams Park in a clash that brings together the sides in fifth and sixth.

David Flitcroft's visitors might be tackling Wanderers at the right time having won three games in a four-match unbeaten run. By contrast, Gareth Ainsworth's Wycombe have just one win from their last four outings.

York City and Luton Town face Stevenage and Plymouth Argyle two points behind their respective opponents, while a win for either Dagenham & Redbridge or Northampton Town at Victoria Road should serve to keep them in touch with the early-season pacesetters. Dagenham are unbeaten in three having started the league programme with back-to-back defeats.

Newport County and Cambridge United complete the round of fixtures when they meet on Monday.