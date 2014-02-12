League Two Preview: Spireites host Torquay

Chesterfield have picked up 11 points from their last five games, including a 1-1 draw with second-placed Scunthorpe United in their previous league fixture.

Torquay lie second from bottom of the league ahead of Saturday's clash, having stumbled to 14 defeats already this season, only bottom club Northampton Town have been beaten more times.

However, Chris Hargreaves' side will take confidence from having beaten Chesterfield in the reverse fixture last year.

Scunthorpe will want to keep on the heels of Chesterfield as they head to The Crown Ground to face Accrington Stanley who are currently faltering at the wrong end of the table in 17th place.

Russell Wilcox’s team have drawn their last five games including three scoreless stalemates.

Managerless Oxford United are unbeaten in seven games, despite Chris Wilder's recent departure from the dugout, and they will look to continue that record against a Mansfield team that have won only one of their last five.

Burton Albion will continue their push for an automatic promotion spot when they play ninth-placed Dagenham and Redbridge.

Gary Rowett's men will have to up their performance if they are to do so having only won two of their last six games.

In the upper reaches of the table, Southend United will hope to strengthen their position in the final play-off spot when they play Exeter City, while Fleetwood Town sit sixth as they prepare to host the league's bottom team Northampton, who come into the game on the back of their first win in four matches.

Newport County are one place, but eight points, behind a play-off position as they head to Hartlepool United

Further down the table Wycombe Wanderers go to Cheltenham having not picked up a single win in 2014. Their last maximum haul came against Northampton in December.

Elsewhere, Morecambe travel to Rochdale, Bury will look to move further away from the relegation places when they face Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle welcome York City to Home Park and Portsmouth host Wimbledon.