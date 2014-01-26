League Two Preview: Title rivals go head-to-head

Scunthorpe remain undefeated in the 11 games since new manager Russ Wilcox replaced the sacked Brian Laws in November.

But they threw away a three-goal lead on Saturday in a weather-interrupted match at Dagenham and Redbridge, who scored three times in the last 23 minutes to salvage a point in a 3-3 draw.

With seven wins and four draws under Wilcox, Scunthorpe lead the league by one point, even though they have failed to win their last two, with a match against the third-placed Fleetwood – who have won four in a row – the perfect chance to respond.

Scunthorpe's Sam Winnall scored again at Dagenham, and is the top scorer in League Two with 14 strikes.

Fleetwood Town scored all six goals in a 4-2 win at Burton Albion on Saturday, with own goals from Mark Roberts and Alex Marrow made redundant by late strikes from Jon Parkin and Junior Brown.

Graham Alexander's men have responded well to a three-match losing streak with their run of wins, and will hope to respond to their 1-0 home loss against Scunthorpe in October.

Sandwiched between Scunthorpe and Fleetwood are second-placed Chesterfield, who will feel confident as they head to York City.

York have improved in recent times, embarking on a four-match unbeaten run, but lost 2-0 at Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Chesterfield, who have the third-best attack in the league, have scored in each of their last 11 matches.

Rochdale will aim to bounce back from their FA Cup disappointment against Sheffield Wednesday when they travel to rock-bottom Northampton Town, who may have a new manager in place for the match.

Torquay United are the other side in the relegation zone and have a tough home match against Burton Albion, who sit fifth.

Oxford United and Southend United also occupy play-off places, and they travel to Exeter City and Dagenham and Redbridge respectively.

Portsmouth's dreadful away record – they have not won on the road since October 8 – will be tested at Wycombe Wanderers.

Other fixtures see Mansfield Town meet Bury and Newport County clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Bristol Rovers will battle Accrington Stanley and AFC Wimbledon take on Hartlepool United in Tuesday's other matches.