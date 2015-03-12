League Two Preview: Wycombe face Shrews

The pair occupy third and second respectively, with Shrewsbury two points behind leaders Burton Albion, while Wycombe are a point further adrift.

The victors would climb to the summit if Burton were to slip up at home to Accrington Stanley.

Wycombe are on a four-match unbeaten run, while Shrewsbury were left disappointed last weekend as they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at home to Cambridge United in a 1-1 draw.

With the likes of Southend United, Luton Town and Bury from the chasing pack all dropping points, Shrewsbury defender Cameron Gayle remains positive heading into Saturday's meeting at Adams Park.

"The boys tend to check the results after the game," he told the club's official website. "We don't tend to worry too much about what's happening in other games when our match is happening.

"We just concentrate on ourselves and go game by game. Apart from Burton winning, the other results went well for us.

"We're two points behind Burton and if we can get a win at Wycombe it puts us in a good position."

Southend, Luton and Bury all face away trips this weekend - at Dagenham and Redbridge, Portsmouth and Mansfield Town.

Plymouth Argyle, who occupy the final play-off berth, travel to Oxford United while Stevenage and Newport County - just outside the top seven - take on Cambridge and Cheltenham Town respectively.

At the bottom, Hartlepool United visit Morecambe, Tranmere Rovers go to Northampton Town, while York City and Carlisle United go head to head in a crucial showdown at Bootham Crescent.

Elsewhere, Exeter City play host to AFC Wimbledon.