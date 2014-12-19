League Two Wrap: Burton held by Southend

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's men could have taken over at the top with a win at Roots Hall, however, they were grateful for the performance of goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, who pulled off a number of strong saves to preserve a point.

The result means that Wycombe are still a point ahead of Burton having played two games fewer.

In Friday's other game in the English fourth tier Cambridge United snatched a 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers.

Richard Money's side appeared to be heading for defeat at Prenton Park when substitute forward Cole Stockton broke the deadlock in the 74th minute.

Midfielder Robbie Simpson was then sent off for his second bookable offence two minutes later, however, the 10 men rallied and claimed a share of the spoils in the 89th minute through Michael Nelson.

The centre-back headed in at the back post to rescue a point for Cambridge and deny struggling Tranmere a fifth league win of the season.