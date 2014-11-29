League Two Wrap: Pools win keeps Wycombe top

The visitors moved ahead after 33 minutes through Paris Cowan-Hall, before Hartlepool's Neil Austin spurned a chance to equalise from the penalty spot.

And the leaders made the Football League's bottom club pay 14 minutes from time when Matt Bloomfield drilled home, before Alfie Mawson headed in a third.

Marlon Harewood headed home a late consolation six minutes from time for the hosts, who have now gone seven games without a victory.

Wycombe have won seven games on the road this term and remain a point ahead of second-placed Luton Town.

Luton secured a comfortable win of their own at Kenilworth Road, beating Mansfield Town 3-0 courtesy of Paul Benson's opener and a second-half brace from Shaun Whalley.

Shrewsbury Town remain hot on the heels of John Still's men, having dented Burton Albion's play-off hopes with a 1-0 home win secured by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro's 82nd-minute winner.

Akpa Akpro's late strike ensured Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink suffered a first defeat in charge of Burton, who slip to fourth.

Elsewhere at the top, fifth-placed Southend United secured their fourth win in a row with a 2-0 victory at home to 10-man Northampton Town, while Newport County triumphed in a 3-2 thriller at struggling Carlisle United, stretching their unbeaten run to seven games.

York City's relegation worries continue, but they were able to earn a late point at high-flying Plymouth Argyle.

Jake Hyde rescued a 1-1 draw for York in stoppage time, denying John Sheridan's side an eighth straight home win following Bobby Reid's early opener.

Dagenham and Redbridge ended a run of three defeats on the bounce by condemning Bury to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions, winning 2-0 at Gigg Lane.

Tranmere Rovers also gave their survival hopes a shot in the arm with an impressive 3-1 win at home to Portsmouth, their first home victory since August, although they remain three points adrift of safety.

In the day's other games, Stevenage were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Morecambe, Cambridge United moved up to 10th with a 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon and Cheltenham Town drew 1-1 with Oxford United.