A-League Wrap: Fond farewell for Brockie

The 27-year-old scored is preparing to depart the Phoenix for South African club SuperSport United but gave the fans in Wellington one last taste of his class with two second half goals after Manny Muscat had given the Phoenix an early lead.

Brockie's first goal came from the penalty spot after a clumsy foul by Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young, before the New Zealand international striker put the game out of Brisbane's reach with a thumping volley from inside the area in the 67th minute.

Muscat opened the scoring in just the fourth minute at Westpac Stadium as Wellington started the 200th match in their history in fine fashion.

The win sees the Phoenix (28 points) move to second place in the A-League standings, although Melbourne Victory (25) could leapfrog them again if they defeat the Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday, while the Roar remain four points outside the top six with 12 for the season.

In Sunday's other match, Mitchell Duke struck twice in the first half to give Central Coast Mariners just their second win of the season.

The Mariners defeated Melbourne City 2-0 in Gosford, with the visitors slumping to their first loss in five games.

Central Coast had not won in 13 games in all competitions but will enter the A-League's Asian Cup break with some confidence after joining the Roar on 12 points.